Jacquelyne Frances Kelly, "Jackie", "Nannyma", 83, of Windsor Locks, entered eternal peace on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Bickford Health Care Center.Jackie was born on Feb. 13, 1937, in Norwood, Massachusetts, the loving daughter to the late Walter and Shirley (Alkerton) Kelly. Jackie, the oldest of six brothers and sisters, grew up in an Irish Catholic family in Manchester. After graduating from Manchester High School in 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, David E. Murphy, and became a Navy wife. Together, they traveled the world and lived in many places. After raising a family, she moved to Sarasota, Florida, while there she became involved in many different religious activities. Jackie loved volunteering in the church and served as a Eucharistic minister. She became involved in CYO and loved teaching CCD to the youth and attending religious retreats. Jackie, having an amazing sense of humor and infectious laugh, would dress up as a clown to entertain the parishioners and their families during many parish picnics. Jackie volunteered at the Players Centre, in Sarasota, where she passed out programs and was lucky enough to enjoy the shows. Jackie retired from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Sarasota, where she was employed as the parish secretary for many years. Jackie was well known and will always be remembered for her faith. Jackie settled in Windsor Locks to be close with her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Over the last few years, Jackie attended many services at St. Mary and St. Roberts Church, she volunteered at the Windsor Locks Senior Center and knew many of the residents. She came to live at Bickford's two and a half years ago, where she lit up everyone with her laughter and her smile. No matter where Jackie went, she made friends. Jackie lived by the motto: Laugh, love, and be happy.Jacquelyne is survived by her daughter, Catherine and her husband, Kirk Nolan, of Windsor Locks; her three loving grandsons, David, Scott, and Patrick; her two beloved great-grandsons, Johnathan and Lucas and their mother, Katie Nolan of Windsor Locks; brother, William Kelly and his wife, Pauline, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; sister, Patricia Ogren of Boonton, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. Jacquelyne was predeceased by her son, David E. Murphy; sister, Sheila McGinnis; brothers, Edward Kelly, Michael Kelly; and former spouse, David E. Murphy.Services will be held at a later date.The Nolan family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Health Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bickford Health Care Center of Windsor Locks.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit