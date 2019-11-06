Jacques Fortin, 76, of Manchester passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Born on April 30, 1943, in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Lucien and Regina (Levesque) Fortin, he retired after 45 years as a typesetter for textbooks.
Jacques is survived by his sons Richard Fortin of Torrington; Matthew Reisman and his husband Reggie of Queens, New York; his daughter Marci (Reisman) Belton and her husband Shaun of Maryland; his adopted grandchildren, Jynnette and Jyssette Reisman; his former wives and friends Gisele Azeredo and Carol Reisman; and his sister Therese Fortin of Blind River, Ontario, Canada.
A funeral service will be held on Friday Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
