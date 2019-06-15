Jacques P. Gilbert, 76, of Rockville, beloved husband of Marielle (Bureau) Gilbert passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 21, 1942, in St. Georges, Canada, the son of the late Adrien and Marie-Reine (Larochelle) Gilbert. He was a hard worker as a self-employed drywaller, and he loved the outdoors, his time vacationing in Maine and his family.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Helene Gilbert; his two grandchildren, Marc Barton (Lindsay) and Christine Barton; and his in-laws, Gaetan Bureau (Liliane), Michel Bureau (Ghyslaine), Gilles Bureau (Febby), Jocelyne (Bernard Lessard), Johanne (Yvon Poulin), Yves Bureau (Danielle), Claire (Dennis Mathieu), Robert Grondin, and Real Bureau; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Wilfrid and Blandine (Grondin) Bureau; and his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gaston Bureau (Lucille), Martine and Celiane.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center and Fenwood Manor for their comforting and compassionate care.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St. Rockville, CT 06066.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terr., Rockville, CT 06066. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 15 to June 19, 2019