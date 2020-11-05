Jacques R. Picotin, 81, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the comfort of his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family.The son of the late Amedee and Marie (Rochleau) Picotin, Jacques was born and raised in Providence of Quebec, Canada. He owned and operated Jacques All Trade Corp., and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 40. He enjoyed playing cards in his free time, especially solitaire, and also enjoyed line dancing, watching comedies and action movies, and bird watching.He is survived by a daughter, Isabelle Hall-Gustafson and her husband, Robert, of Broad Brook; a son, Patrick Picotin and his wife, Asaka, of Japan; several grandchildren, Stacy, Andrew, David, Allison, Koki, and Taiyo; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Emily. He also leaves two brothers, and seven sisters in Canada; and his former wife, Jacqueline Picotin of Hartford. He was predeceased by three brothers.Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all visitors at the funeral home.Burial is private. To leave online condolences, please visit