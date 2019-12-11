Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Berger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Berger, 63, of Storrs, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at home.



Born in Meriden, son of Lena (Antolini) Baba and his stepfather, Wilson Baba, he was a former Meriden resident before moving to Storrs 10 years ago. A graduate of Platt High School, Class of 1975, he owned Berger Plumbing and also worked for several other plumbing contractors.



Besides his mother, Lena, he leaves two daughters, Erin and Jamie Berger of Storrs; three brothers, Jeff Berger of Meriden, Joseph Berger of Newington and his wife, Donna, of Meriden, and Kevin Tolderlund and his wife, Karen, of Wolcott; several nieces, nephews, and four grandnephews; his girlfriend, Mollie Wittstein of Storrs and her son, Isaac Brozowski; as well as his former wife, Barbara Maloney of Storrs. Jim was predeceased by his father, Joseph Berger, and a brother, Christian Tolderlund.



Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday at Holy Apostle Church (St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East), 120 Cabot St., New Britain. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be held at the church 45 minutes before the service.



Memorial donations may be made to the church. Carlson Funeral Home of New Britain is assisting with arrangements.



Please share a memory or note of sympathy at



www.carlsonfuneralhome.com







James A. Berger, 63, of Storrs, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at home.Born in Meriden, son of Lena (Antolini) Baba and his stepfather, Wilson Baba, he was a former Meriden resident before moving to Storrs 10 years ago. A graduate of Platt High School, Class of 1975, he owned Berger Plumbing and also worked for several other plumbing contractors.Besides his mother, Lena, he leaves two daughters, Erin and Jamie Berger of Storrs; three brothers, Jeff Berger of Meriden, Joseph Berger of Newington and his wife, Donna, of Meriden, and Kevin Tolderlund and his wife, Karen, of Wolcott; several nieces, nephews, and four grandnephews; his girlfriend, Mollie Wittstein of Storrs and her son, Isaac Brozowski; as well as his former wife, Barbara Maloney of Storrs. Jim was predeceased by his father, Joseph Berger, and a brother, Christian Tolderlund.Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday at Holy Apostle Church (St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East), 120 Cabot St., New Britain. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be held at the church 45 minutes before the service.Memorial donations may be made to the church. Carlson Funeral Home of New Britain is assisting with arrangements.Please share a memory or note of sympathy at Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close