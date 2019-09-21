James B. Evans, 87, of Manchester, the loving husband of 63 years to Mildred (Bak) Evans, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Philip and Stella Evans. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, worked many years for the City of Hartford, Parks and Recreation Department, finally retiring as an accountant for the Hartford Police Department. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed duckpin bowling. He attended many greyhound and horse races. He also loved to watch his grandchildren's ball games.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Evans and his wife, Elizabeth of Tolland, Diane Tatelman and her husband, William of South Windsor, Steven Evans and his wife, Susan of Tampa, Florida, and Karen Dundon and her husband, John of Manchester; and his grandchildren, Douglas, Matthew, Kristine, Bryan, Keisha, Lauren, Connor, Austin, Hannah, William and Hailey. He was predeceased by two brothers, Philip and Ronald Evans; and survived by two sisters-in-law, Marsha and Ann Evans.
Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019