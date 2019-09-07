Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James B. "Jim" Kelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" B. Kelley, 64, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.



Born May 26, 1955, in Biloxi, Mississippi, Jim was raised in Newport, Vermont, and in Belchertown, Massachusetts, before settling in Enfield with his husband, Kevin Khuc. He was employed with Magnani and McCormick for 30 years as a computer tech. Jim loved traveling and enjoyed photography. He won several photography competitions throughout his amateur career, beating many professional photographers' entries. He also took part in studying genealogy and learning more about his family.



In addition to his loving husband, Kevin, Jim is survived by his mother Barbara (Bean) Vanasse of Belchertown; two sisters Kathy Ritter and her husband, Russell of Calabash, North Carolina, and Kerry Lebrun and her husband, Bill of Florida; nephews, Justin and Jesse; and nieces, Angelica and Joy; several cousins; and many extended family members. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Kelley.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To leave online condolences, please visit







