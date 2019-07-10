Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jimmy" Campbell. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Paisley, Scotland, son of the late Duncan and Rose (McAtear). Jimmy served with the Gordon Highlanders of the British Army. He came to the United States in 1957 becoming a proud American citizen. Jimmy was a tool and die maker for Rolls Royce, Scotland, DeBell & Richardson, Leybold-Heraeus, retiring from Jagenberg.



His love for travel brought him and his family on many special memorable vacations. He enjoyed spending time at Crescent Lake with his wife's extended family and friends. His love for his Scottish heritage and soccer connected him to those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Andrea (Stroiney) Campbell; his son, Duncan Campbell; his daughters, Eileen Campbell and Nancy Martin and her partner, CJ Gangewere. His pride and joy, was his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Campbell. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Eileen Campbell of New Zealand, Carol Dumesnil and Kathleen McDonagh; a brother-in-law, Thomas Stroiney and his partner, Barbara Bogacz; as well as his nephews, Glenn, Paul, Ian, Keith, David, and families. In addition, he will be missed by many family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Duncan and John; and his nephew, Malcolm.



Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Jeanne Jugan Parish (St. Bernard Church), 426 Hazard Ave, Enfield. Meet at church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



His family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapel, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard School, 232 Pearl St., Enfield, or Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield.



