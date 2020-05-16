James Correll Spencer, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and South Lyme, died on May 15 due to complications of the coronavirus.
Jim was raised in Manchester and graduated with the Class of 1948 from Manchester High School. He went on to attend Iowa State on a swimming scholarship and graduated from the University of Connecticut after serving in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. He had a successful career for over 30 years as an engineer with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Olsen, and together raised three children, Jan Compagnon (Paul), Diane Leathe (D. Kevin), and David Spencer (Marilyn). He also leaves his grandchildren, Paul Compagnon, Michael Matterelli, Elizabeth White, and Jeff Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Cayden, and Anden White.
After Lois' death in 2010, he married Agnes Wren, which added three more children: Patricia, John (Suzanne), and Michael, who is deceased, (Gisele); three grandsons, Michael Jr. (Melissa), Graeme, and John; and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Michael.
Jim is preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Compagnon.
There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Connecticut.
A long life well lived by a kind, generous, loving man. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To leave a condolence and for updated service information, go to
www.altmeyerfh.com
Jim was raised in Manchester and graduated with the Class of 1948 from Manchester High School. He went on to attend Iowa State on a swimming scholarship and graduated from the University of Connecticut after serving in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. He had a successful career for over 30 years as an engineer with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Olsen, and together raised three children, Jan Compagnon (Paul), Diane Leathe (D. Kevin), and David Spencer (Marilyn). He also leaves his grandchildren, Paul Compagnon, Michael Matterelli, Elizabeth White, and Jeff Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Cayden, and Anden White.
After Lois' death in 2010, he married Agnes Wren, which added three more children: Patricia, John (Suzanne), and Michael, who is deceased, (Gisele); three grandsons, Michael Jr. (Melissa), Graeme, and John; and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Michael.
Jim is preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Compagnon.
There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Connecticut.
A long life well lived by a kind, generous, loving man. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To leave a condolence and for updated service information, go to
www.altmeyerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 16 to May 20, 2020.