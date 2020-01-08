James D. Scheffler, 48, of Tolland passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1971, in Rockville, the son of Glenn and Beverly (Kistler) Scheffler. Besides his parents, he is survived by his two sons, Andrew and Michael of Vernon; and his brother and wife, Christopher and Rebecca, of Manchester.
James was employed by Gerber, Exploria, and Trumpf as a software engineer. He was an Eagle Scout and avid sports fan who loved UConn, Penn State, and the Philadelphia Phillies, Sixers, Flyers, and Eagles.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, (Route 195) in Tolland. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Slatington, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tolland Fire Department Inc.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020