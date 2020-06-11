James Deay Cherry Jr.
James Deay Cherry Jr. passed away on June 8, 2020, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He was the husband of Linda Smith Cherry. They shared 52 years of marriage together.

Born on Dec. 13, 1945, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, James was the son of James Deay Cherry Sr. and Claire Wood Cherry. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in Chemistry Education from Central Connecticut State University and The University of Connecticut respectively. A teacher of Chemistry, AP Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry, James served for 36 years in Connecticut schools, primarily in Enfield, at Enrico Fermi High School. In later years, he also served as a consultant on laboratory safety practices for many school districts, and taught the Chemical Laboratories course at Eastern Connecticut State University. Over the course of his career, James was the recipient of many awards and recognitions, including the Connecticut Chemistry Teacher of the Year awarded by the American Chemical Society (1999). He was a finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year (2001), and was recognized by the New England Chemistry Association for Excellence in Teaching. He was one of 12 national recipients of an Einstein Fellowship (2003-2004), and advised Sen. Norm Coleman (R-Minnesota) on science policy and veteran's issues. James was dedicated to serving his community. He was elected to two Connecticut boards of education (Marlborough and Region 8), and served on two library boards (Richmond Memorial Library in Marlborough and the Crawfordsville District Library in Crawfordsville). He performed NASA grant evaluations through the National Science Foundation, and scholarship assessments for the Montgomery County Community Foundation. He also served as a youth soccer coach in Somers, Connecticut, a tennis coach for Enrico Fermi High School, and was recognized with his wife, as "Democrats of the Year" in Marlborough (2007).

He was a devoted father, always attending his son's many soccer games, tennis matches, and theater performances. He eventually traveled to the Midwest so he could be as dedicated a grandfather as he was a father. James was a gifted tennis player with a shelf of trophies, and he was an enthusiastic cross-trainer at the gym. He loved to garden with his wife, drink craft beer with his son, and go for walks on the beach with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Smith Cherry; his three sisters, Marilyn (Eugene) Scheck, Linda (Stephen) Child, and Nancy (John) Couture; his son, James Matthew Cherry and daughter-in-law, Crystal Benedicks; his three grandchildren, George Benedicks Cherry, Rebecca Helen Cherry, and Katherine Jean Cherry; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, of Crawfordsville, is entrusted with care.

www.sandersfuneralcare.com

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations by made in this name to any of the follow organizations: League of Women Voters (Crawfordsville), Christ Lutheran Church (Crawfords-ville), Wabash College (Crawfordsville), Concordia Lutheran Church (Manchester), Richmond Memorial Library (Marlborough).




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Priebe Funeral Home
315 S Washington Street
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 362-6849
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 12, 2020
Mr. Cherry was by far one of my favorite teachers! Sending prayers and hugs to his family during this time. Enrico Fermi Class of 2001
Sandi Dolloff
Student
June 12, 2020
Im saddened to hear of Mr. Cherrys passing. There are some teachers that really leave an impression on students and for me he was always one of those teachers... His picture here is exactly how I remember himsmiling, genuinely enjoying his job, getting students excited to learn chemistry. He was a teacher you knew you could joke with, ask questions hed gladly and excitedly answer. He was well respected and loved. My condolences to his family and friends.

A student from the Fermi Class of 97
Student
June 11, 2020
Mr. Cherry was an inspiring Chemistry teacher. He is the reason I loved Chemistry and became a chemical engineer. I loved his class.
Enrico Fermi HS Class of 1987
Samara Heaggans
June 11, 2020
Jim was an outstanding teacher. Thousands of students were fortunate to have benefited from his dynamic and inspiring lectures and demonstrations, and from his highly personable style of teaching. He was a consummate professional and a cherished colleague. I feel privileged to have worked with him for 33 years.
Fran Rago
Coworker
June 11, 2020
My sympathy to Linda and Jims whole family. I knew Jim as a fellow Enfield teacher. But he was my daughters favorite teacher. Katie Field. He talked her into taking Advanced Chem. Thanks for that. Later he frequently visited her classroom at Center School in Ellington where he educated and entertained the students with his experiments. Jim was an exceptional man. My prayers for him and all of his family.
Mary Lombardo
Friend
June 11, 2020
Linda. To you and yours, sending prayers, love and peace to all of you at this most difficult time
Christine Atkins
Coworker
June 11, 2020
i am so sad to see
Me cherry was a great chemistry teacher
I had him Almost 29 yes ago
Valerie
Student
