Lt. Colonel (Ret.) James E. Bouchard, 98, entered into eternal life on Jan. 29, 2020 to be reunited with his beloved wife of 60 years, Rhona (Laferriere) Bouchard.
He was born in Hartford on June 9, 1921, and resided in Somers for 53 years. He was the son of the late Ernest R. and Dorothy (Goudreault) Bouchard and was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Bouchard Tully, and his brother, Robert Bouchard.
Jim served in the United States Air Force for 23 years as a master navigator and public information officer. He flew many missions at the end of World War II, and also served as senior air traffic controller during the Berlin Air Lift in 1948, and four years as an air/sea rescue officer. After his military service, Jim was a teacher in the Somers school system for 20 years. He had a double major in college (math and history), and a master's degree in education.
Jim is survived by two sons and three daughters: James Bouchard of Bonney Lake, Washington, Nancy Bouchard Huybers of Lake Mary, Florida, Pamela Bouchard Clegg and his son-in-law, Rick Clegg, of Sicamous, British Columbia, Canada, Patricia Bushnell, of Suffield, and Kenneth Bouchard, and his daughter-in-law, Christine Bouchard, of Waterford. Additionally, he is survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Roman Catholic Mass and burial with military honors will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Eagle Lake, Maine. Jim had many happy times in Eagle Lake with family. He will rest beside his beloved wife for eternity.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to the Somers Fire Department and Ambulance Service, 400 Main St., Somers, CT 06071 for their amazing care in Jim's time of need.
Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield has been assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020