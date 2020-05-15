James E. Pease, 91, died peacefully Monday evening.James was born in Westfield, Massachusetts, the son of the late Willard and Hazel (Candee) Pease. He grew up in Chester, lived in Agawam, Suffield, and Enfield. He was a retired manager/field representative for Home Insurance Co. and Haberman Insurance. He later retired from Wagner Ford, Simsbury, as their courtesy van driver. He was a sergeant for the United States Marines during the Korean War, a proud and active member of the Melha Shrine, Scottish and York Rites, a past commander of the Legion of Honor and Royal Order of Jesters. James was a longtime member of the Agawam Congregational Church, serving on many committees, and the Elm-Belcher Lodge of Masons. He loved working at the Big E for many years as a gate captain and ticket collector.He leaves his wife of 46 years, Nancy (Sanderson) Pease; sons, Donald Fulton (Abby) and Richard Pease; daughters, Laurie Webster, Kimberly Marinelli (George), and Shirley Richer; two nephews, Joe and Mark Pease; eight grandchildren, Eric Fulton (Samantha), Meghan Nignan, Joshua Marinelli (Stephanie), Aaron Webster (Caity), Corey Webster (Erica), Jennifer Chmura (Mike), Stephanie Pouliot (Eric), Ashley Suarez (Adrian); and nine great-grandchildren, Makayla, Ryan, and Jacob Chmura, Alexis and Odin Webster, Andrew Raiche, and Gavin, Milo, and Liam Pouliot. He was predeceased by a brother, Maurice Pease and his wife, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Deanette Pease; and grandsons, Brett Webster and Stan Nignan.Special thanks to the staff at Bickford Health Care Center, Windsor Locks.Due to recent circumstances, the funeral will be held at a later date.The Agawam Curran-Jones Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.For more details or online condolences please visitDonations may be made to the Agawam Congregational Church Missionary Fund, 745 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001.