James Edward Kost, 87, of Vernon, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Saundra Ann (Quinn) Kost, his wife of 25 years.



He was born in Torrington, son of Nicholas and Elizabeth Kost. James was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked at Aetna, in Hartford, as a financial analyst for 42 years where he cultivated many lifelong friendships. James resided in Vernon for 40 years where he raised his family.



James was a loving and caring father to his three children, Brian Kost and his wife, Chelen, of Suffield, Sharon Kilguss and her husband, Andy, of Tolland, and Susan Watkins of Hull, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, who he adored and cherished, Kevin Kilguss and his fiancée, Jessi Rhodes, Sarah Kilguss, Jason Kilguss, Craig Kost, and Erin Kost. He was predeceased by his sister, Eunice; and brother, Edward. He leaves behind his brother, Bernard; and sister, Barbara. Jim enjoyed most of his later years with his beloved companion, Marilyn Wilson of Collinsville.



He spent the last 18 months at The Ivy in Ellington where he gained many new friendships and experienced new adventures. James will be remembered for his love of family, thoughtfulness, and mild manner. He loved sharing stories around the dinner table, spending time with friends and family, cats, working in his yard, history, maps, vacationing, and most importantly, laughter. He would never miss out on an opportunity to spend time with friends and family at one of his favorite restaurants, Rein's Deli, Elmo's, or Casey's Cafe. James will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, faithful companion, and a good friend to all. He will be missed by many.



At this time, a private service will be held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill. A larger celebration of his life will take place at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to The or



