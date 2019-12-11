James F. Fenton Jr., 89, died Saturday night surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born in Springfield and has lived his entire life in Agawam. He was a graduate of Agawam High School and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves' SeaBees for seven years. Jim owned and operated Fenton's Athletic Supplies in Springfield and Amherst for many years. A longtime communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, he was a member of the American Truck Historical Society, the Agawam Historical Association, and the Crankers Antique Car Club.
He leaves his wife, Jacquelyn (Cowles) Fenton, of 67 years; five children, Mike Fenton, Jamie Fenton and his wife, Gretchen, Tom Fenton and his wife, Tremaine, Lisa Zarzycki and her husband, Matt, and Cris Kubik and her husband, Todd. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, Lindsey, Peter, Tyler, Rachael, Cheryl, Micki, Brock, Derek, Brandon, Briana, and Taryn; and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. John the Evangelist Church on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. for the liturgy followed by burial in Agawam Center Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held at the Agawam Curran-Jones Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019