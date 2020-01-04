|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
James F. Szepanski, 75, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Shirley G. (Gogulski) Szepanski, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Morristown, New Jersey.
Born in Hartford, on April 22, 1944, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Mary (Godek) Szepanski. Jim grew up in Windsor Locks and was proud lifetime resident. Jim joined the U.S. Air National Guard and served for six years during the Vietnam War. After graduating from the University of Hartford with a bachelor's in business administration, he worked for UTC for 27 years, leaving as chief contracts administrator. He went on to own and operate Clay Hill Package Store in Windsor Locks for several years, selling the business in 2004. Jim was a jack of all trades and knew a little bit about everything from electrical, plumbing, automotive, woodworking and yard maintenance. He was the go-to guy when someone in the family needed something fixed. Jim served the town of Windsor Locks as the vice-chairman of the Windsor Locks Police Commission and the past secretary of the Planning & Zoning Committee. He was a member of the American Legion Post 36, 59-year member of the Suffield Sportsmen's Association and a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church.
Besides his beloved wife of 53 years, Shirley, he leaves his son, Jay Szepanski, and his girlfriend, Amy Reynolds, of East Granby; his daughter, Amy Williamson, and her husband, James of Mendham, New Jersey; his two grandchildren, Eloise and Henry Williamson; his brother, Thomas W. Szczepanski and his wife, Janet of Windsor Locks; two brothers-in-law, Clemens "Mike" Gogulski and his wife, Patty of Enfield, and Richard Gogulski of Suffield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim's family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
His funeral will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
