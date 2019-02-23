Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. "Jim" Titus Jr.. View Sign

James "Jim" F. Titus Jr., 86, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at home.



Born in Hillsdale, New Jersey, son of the late James F. and Helen (Bell) Titus he resided in Tolland for 50 years. He was a retired insurance executive, having worked at Travelers and Alexander & Alexander. During his retirement Jim enjoyed working on his property, woodworking, and following his grandchildren's athletic endeavors.



He is survived by his wife, Terry (Amyx) Titus. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children from a previous marriage: his daughter, Margie Titus; his son, James D. Titus and his wife, Rosemary Titus; along with his grandchildren, James Michael Titus and Jennifer Marie Titus. He is predeceased by his grandson, Joseph "Joey" James Titus.



A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the United Congregational Church of Tolland, 45 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tolland Fire Department, Inc., P.O. Box 827, Tolland, CT 06084. For online condolences, please visit



