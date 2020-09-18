James Francis Fenton, 52, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away Sept 8, 2020.He grew up in Enfield and graduated from Fermi High where he was a member of the swim team. Jim attended Johnson & Wales College. He was a lifeguard and swim instructor for the town of Enfield. He had an extensive career as a buyer and expediter of electronic parts ending his career as Head Buyer for ZenTec in Baltimore, Maryland. He was in the process of moving to an apartment on the scenic Inner Harbor. Jim was passionate about the New York Yankees, New York Giants, cooking and making friends.Jim was predeceased by his parents, Robert Sr. and Beverly Donahue Fenton; and his twin sister, Jacqueline. He leaves his brother, Bob and wife, Pat, of Staffordville; brother Tom, wife Becky, and nephew Clint of Cumming, Georgia; brother Rich and Kim Moynihan of Charlestown, Rhode Island; nieces Jessica, Mackenzie, and Katie; great-nephew Enrique and great-niece Lilliana; his beloved dog of nine years, Smoochie; and his many good friends.A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Patrick Church of St. Raymond of Penafort Parish (Please meet at church), 64 Pearl St., in Enfield followed by burial at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.A celebration of life get-together will be announced when COVID-19 is over.Donations in Jim's memory may be sent to McGuire Memorial, 2325 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is caring for the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit