James H. Brown, 76, of Enfield, beloved husband of Rosanne (Bianco) Brown, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sept. 25, 1943, he was the son of the late J. Harry Brown and Edmee (Fontaine) Brown. James grew up in Hartford, graduating from Bulkeley High School in 1961. After graduation, Jim joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1965. He continued to serve his community and fellow veterans as the Quartermaster for 40 years and Past Commander of VFW Post 9929 in West Hartford. Jim was a passionate college football fan as well as an avid New York Giants fan. A devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and brother, proud veteran, he will be missed by so many family and friends.

Besides his beloved wife, Rosanne, he leaves two children, Philip Brown and his wife, Irene, of Enfield and Michelle Thompson and her husband, Robert, of Somers; and four grandchildren, Matt and his wife, Alyssa, Alex, Heather, and Kylie. He was predeceased by his sister, Louise Brantner.

His family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Attendance will be limited to 50 people in the building at a time and due to health concerns, please wear a mask and keep distanced when expressing condolences.

His funeral will take place on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:45 a.m. at Holy Famimilitary honors will follow in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

For online condolences, visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
