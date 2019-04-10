Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hayes "Jim" Mooney. View Sign

James "Jim" Hayes Mooney, 94, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. He left for his heavenly journey peacefully in his sleep while on hospice care at the Suffield House.



He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 7, 1924, to James Joseph Mooney and Mary Ann E. (Leavitt) Mooney and lived his life in Dorchester, Massachusetts until his recent illness, when he came to Connecticut to be with his family. Jim was heartbroken when he was predeceased by his "kid brother," Paul Mooney, in 2015. In addition to his parents and his brother, he was also predeceased by an infant sister.



Jim was proud to have served his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Nov. 24, 1942, completed Mine Warfare School, and began active duty Dec. 3, 1942. He served his country honorably in the Pacific Theater during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Prevail (AM107) Minesweeper. He was a recipient of a World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, European African Middle Eastern Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. Jim was a Quarter Master Second Class V6 when he completed his service and was honorably discharged Feb. 26, 1946. Later in life he enjoyed a visit to the National Archives of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C., where he patiently reviewed all the logs written on his ship and told his family many stories of his military journey.



Prior to his military career, Jim worked in the U.S. Navy Yard in Boston, and after his military service he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Boston area for 37 years.



Jim possessed a deep and abiding faith in God and could always be found at Mass on Sunday mornings and holy days, and was a frequent recipient of the Sacraments. He lived his life in a way he hoped would always be pleasing to God and a model for his family.



Jim was a devoted son, brother, brother in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. He leaves behind his sister-in-law, Carol Mooney; and many nephews and nieces, Mark and Marianne Mooney, Timothy Mooney, Michael Mooney and Mark Farrell, Deirdre and Jack Ferraro, Denise and Anthony Gagliardi, Sean and Kate Mooney, Jennifer Udas and her fiancé, Seamus Little, and Seamus and Jamie Mooney. He also leaves his great-nephews and nieces, Tim Mooney, Tara Mooney, Hayes Mooney and his fiancée, Marybeth Hart, Sam Ferraro, Logan Mooney, Erin Ferraro, Jarrett Rowland Mooney, Tino Gagliardi, Shea Mooney, Gwen Udas, and Fiona Mooney; and two great-grea-nieces, Fallon Mooney and Matilda Mooney.



Jim died as he lived, loved by his large, extended family and friends. Although we will all miss his ready smile, phone calls, eagerness to know what was happening in all of our lives, and detailed stories of the past, we take comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain, he is at peace and with our Lord, with whom he has devoutly shared his life.



The family would like to thank Jim's friends and neighbors, Grace and Zach Michta, Margaret and Vincent Riccio, and their families for their kindness in looking in on Jim, as well as the staff at the Suffield House and Masonicare, who cared for him during his last months.



Calling hours will be at Browne Funeral Home in Enfield, Friday, April 12, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Church in Enfield at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, followed by military honors and burial at the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts.



To leave an online condolence message visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







James "Jim" Hayes Mooney, 94, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. He left for his heavenly journey peacefully in his sleep while on hospice care at the Suffield House.He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 7, 1924, to James Joseph Mooney and Mary Ann E. (Leavitt) Mooney and lived his life in Dorchester, Massachusetts until his recent illness, when he came to Connecticut to be with his family. Jim was heartbroken when he was predeceased by his "kid brother," Paul Mooney, in 2015. In addition to his parents and his brother, he was also predeceased by an infant sister.Jim was proud to have served his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Nov. 24, 1942, completed Mine Warfare School, and began active duty Dec. 3, 1942. He served his country honorably in the Pacific Theater during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Prevail (AM107) Minesweeper. He was a recipient of a World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, European African Middle Eastern Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. Jim was a Quarter Master Second Class V6 when he completed his service and was honorably discharged Feb. 26, 1946. Later in life he enjoyed a visit to the National Archives of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C., where he patiently reviewed all the logs written on his ship and told his family many stories of his military journey.Prior to his military career, Jim worked in the U.S. Navy Yard in Boston, and after his military service he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Boston area for 37 years.Jim possessed a deep and abiding faith in God and could always be found at Mass on Sunday mornings and holy days, and was a frequent recipient of the Sacraments. He lived his life in a way he hoped would always be pleasing to God and a model for his family.Jim was a devoted son, brother, brother in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. He leaves behind his sister-in-law, Carol Mooney; and many nephews and nieces, Mark and Marianne Mooney, Timothy Mooney, Michael Mooney and Mark Farrell, Deirdre and Jack Ferraro, Denise and Anthony Gagliardi, Sean and Kate Mooney, Jennifer Udas and her fiancé, Seamus Little, and Seamus and Jamie Mooney. He also leaves his great-nephews and nieces, Tim Mooney, Tara Mooney, Hayes Mooney and his fiancée, Marybeth Hart, Sam Ferraro, Logan Mooney, Erin Ferraro, Jarrett Rowland Mooney, Tino Gagliardi, Shea Mooney, Gwen Udas, and Fiona Mooney; and two great-grea-nieces, Fallon Mooney and Matilda Mooney.Jim died as he lived, loved by his large, extended family and friends. Although we will all miss his ready smile, phone calls, eagerness to know what was happening in all of our lives, and detailed stories of the past, we take comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain, he is at peace and with our Lord, with whom he has devoutly shared his life.The family would like to thank Jim's friends and neighbors, Grace and Zach Michta, Margaret and Vincent Riccio, and their families for their kindness in looking in on Jim, as well as the staff at the Suffield House and Masonicare, who cared for him during his last months.Calling hours will be at Browne Funeral Home in Enfield, Friday, April 12, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Church in Enfield at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, followed by military honors and burial at the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts.To leave an online condolence message visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close