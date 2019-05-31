Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry Lawler III. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

James Henry Lawler III, 77, of Broad Brook, passed away peacefully at Johnson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with his fiancé at his side.



Jimmy, as he was known, was born to James and Josephine (D'Aleo) Lawler in Hartford in 1942. He had two younger twin siblings, John and Joan Lawler. In his teen years he worked for his uncle at Roger's Memorial Studios carving headstones and later became a highly respected ironworker with Local 15 in Hartford. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he purchased his first bike at the age of 14, a 1947 Indian. He owned several bikes over his lifetime. Among his favorites were the matching blue Nortons he owned with the love of his life, Pat. He always enjoyed a great cup of coffee and has many friends who will miss him at his local Dunkin' hangout. He will forever have the reputation of the man who would give the shirt off his back and on an occasion, literally did just that.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joan; wife Patricia (Dunn) Lawler; his oldest daughter Lori Gestring; mother-in-law, Lucille Dunn; and his sister-in-law, Andrea St. John. Jimmy is survived by his brother, John; his daughter, Amanda "Boz" Bates and her husband, Daniel, of Bennington, Vermont; two granddaughters, Siara Bates of Amherst, Massachusetts, and Shannon Gestring; two great-grandchildren, Blakeleigh and Dominic of Florida; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Theodora Couture, Lucille Brown, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Dunn and their families; and several nieces and nephews. Jimmy also leaves his loving partner of 14 years, Kimberly Lively; her children, Heather, Marissa, Tiffney, Kayla, Megan, and Tyler; as well as several grandchildren who will miss him dearly.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Tuesday, June 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy's memory may be made to Trinity Health of New England at Home, 76 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 06032.



