James J. Dalenta, 77, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Shirley (Reed) Dalenta, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020.Jim was born on June 24, 1942, in Hartford, son of the late John and Celia (Weskosky) Dalenta. He was raised in Hartford and Wethersfield and was a graduate of Wethersfield High School. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War era from 1961 to 1967. Prior to his retirement in 1999, Jim was a machine Repairman for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, small engine repair, antique cars and trucks and was a member of the Tri Town Cruzers for many years.In addition to his wife, Shirley , he is survived by his son, James J. Dalenta Jr. of Middle Haddam; his daughter, Kimberly Dalenta-McCarthy of Waynesboro, Virginia; stepson, Steven Parker, of Santa Clara, California; and three grandchildren, Laila Dalenta, Darryl James, Jr., and Davon Dalenta; and the extended Dalenta family including his aunt Henrietta Dalenta of Wethersfield, who was very important to him.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans of CT.