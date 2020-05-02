James J. Dalenta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Dalenta, 77, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Shirley (Reed) Dalenta, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Jim was born on June 24, 1942, in Hartford, son of the late John and Celia (Weskosky) Dalenta. He was raised in Hartford and Wethersfield and was a graduate of Wethersfield High School. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War era from 1961 to 1967. Prior to his retirement in 1999, Jim was a machine Repairman for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, small engine repair, antique cars and trucks and was a member of the Tri Town Cruzers for many years.

In addition to his wife, Shirley , he is survived by his son, James J. Dalenta Jr. of Middle Haddam; his daughter, Kimberly Dalenta-McCarthy of Waynesboro, Virginia; stepson, Steven Parker, of Santa Clara, California; and three grandchildren, Laila Dalenta, Darryl James, Jr., and Davon Dalenta; and the extended Dalenta family including his aunt Henrietta Dalenta of Wethersfield, who was very important to him.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans of CT.

Condolences may be left at

www.carmonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved