James J. McMahon, 97, of Enfield and Montreal, Canada, beloved husband of Lorna (MacDonald) McMahon, entered into eternal peace at his home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
He was born on July 26, 1922, in Montreal, Canada, to the late James and Anne (Quinn) McMahon. James had a successful career as an engineer for many years at Stanadyne until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed playing golf, baseball, and hockey. He was a faithful parishioner and a frequent volunteer at St. Patrick Church.
In addition to his loving wife Lorna, James is survived by his children, Sharon A. McMahon, Patricia M. McMahon, and Kevin M. McMahon, all of Enfield; his stepchildren, Heather MacLeod, Carol Davies, and Cathy Montminy, all of Montreal, Canada; his sister, Patricia Berardinucci of Montreal, Canada; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Rosalie (D'Aleo) McMahon; his brothers, Thomas P. McMahon and William P. McMahon; and his sister, Eileen Kennedy.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, No. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Church, c/o St. Raymond Pennefort Parish, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082, or to a .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019