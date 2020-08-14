1/1
James J. Pinto Jr.
James J. Pinto Jr., 82 husband of the late Mary (Taylor) Pinto of West Hartford, died Aug. 12, 2020, at UConn Medical Center.

Born in Hartford, the son of the late James and Mary Pinto, he made is home in West Hartford for most of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class. Jim was a master mechanic, general manager and owner of several automobile establishments throughout his life. He was a devoted and loving family man.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, James J. Pinto III and his wife, Jackie, Michael G. Pinto and his wife, Jody, Timothy A. Pinto and his wife, Barbara, Diane M. Pagano and her husband, Scott; his siblings, Eileen Maznicki and her husband, John, Andrew Pinto, and Geraldine McGloin; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Louis and Michael Pinto.

A graveside service will be Monday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Facial coverings and social distancing are required.

Online expressions may be made at

www.molloyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2020.
