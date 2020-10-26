James J. Zello, 90, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Doreen (Price) Zello, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital with his family at his side.He was born in Waterbury on Dec. 18, 1929, the son of the late Anthony and Concetta (Jacaruso) Zello. James owned and operated a television repair business for many years. At home, he was a devoted husband who cherished time spent with his family. He also enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and spending time outdoors. James was a parishioner of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks.In addition to his beloved wife, Doreen, James is survived by his children, Stephen and his wife, Rosemarie, of Somers, and Mark and his wife, Robin, of Agawam, Massachusetts; his grandchildren, Joseph and Stephanie Zello; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Zello; and his sisters, Mary and Flora Zello.His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will be celebrated after the visitation at noon. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in James's memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, 34 Chapin Terrace, Springfield, MA 01107.For online condolences, please visit