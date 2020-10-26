1/1
James J. Zello
1929 - 2020
James J. Zello, 90, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Doreen (Price) Zello, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital with his family at his side.

He was born in Waterbury on Dec. 18, 1929, the son of the late Anthony and Concetta (Jacaruso) Zello. James owned and operated a television repair business for many years. At home, he was a devoted husband who cherished time spent with his family. He also enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and spending time outdoors. James was a parishioner of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks.

In addition to his beloved wife, Doreen, James is survived by his children, Stephen and his wife, Rosemarie, of Somers, and Mark and his wife, Robin, of Agawam, Massachusetts; his grandchildren, Joseph and Stephanie Zello; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Zello; and his sisters, Mary and Flora Zello.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will be celebrated after the visitation at noon. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James's memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, 34 Chapin Terrace, Springfield, MA 01107.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
