James Joseph Jaronczyk, 77, of Windsor, beloved husband for 57 years of Catherine (DeGray) Jaronczyk, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.



Born in Hartford, July 17, 1941, son of Carolyn (Zajac) Jaronczyk of Glastonbury and the late Joseph Jaronczyk, he was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1959.



After school, James enlisted in the Army National Guard and was trained as a communications specialist and marksman. He started his career as a mechanical maintenance engineer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and later worked at Hamilton Standard and Stanadyne before taking a position at Ensign Bickford in Simsbury. James used his ingenuity and knowledge of process improvements to assist with the development of several key manufacturing efficiencies, as a result, James received several awards. He retired from Ensign Bickford in 2003.



Throughout his life, James enjoyed traveling with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, boating, and flying. James fulfilled one of his dreams by obtaining his private pilot's license in 1968. From 1966 to 1977 James served the State of Connecticut as an Aux. State Police Officer. As a certified marksman, James became a member of the Windsor Marksmen's Association where he enjoyed target practice for many years. He also was an avid weather watchdog and had all kinds of weather-related systems and gadgets. Most recently, James achieved his license for his HAM radio, operating under the call sign "KC1JJJ." James was mechanically inclined and could repair anything; he readily offered his time and knowledge to help others. James enjoyed reading to learn and had a great sense of humor.



Besides his wife and mother, he leaves two daughters and a son-in-law, Joann Jaronczyk, Charlene Goulet and her husband, Andrew; three grandchildren, Nicholas Goulet and his wife, Erica, Paige Medina, and Michael DiBattisto, all of Enfield; a sister, Joyce Reardon of Glastonbury; four sisters-in-law, Merlene Weiner and her husband, Stephen, of North Carolina, Elizabeth "Betty" McDermott of Windsor, Patricia Smolenski of East Windsor, and Beverly Petraska and her husband, Michael, of Windsor; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Drew Charles Goulet; a brother, Joseph P. Jaronczyk; and a nephew, Edward Reardon.



His family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.



A funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.



Memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 508, Windsor, CT 06095.



