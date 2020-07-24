1/1
James Joseph Moson
1945 - 2020
James Joseph Moson, 74, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of the late Shirley (Gonsior) Moson, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born on Dec. 4, 1945, in Hartford, he was raised in Hartford. James served in the U.S. Marines Corps during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as Sergeant in 1969. Jim worked at Hamilton Sundstrand for over 25 years as a jet fuel line technician and retired in 2009. In his spare time and during his retirement, he enjoyed archery, racing RC planes and cars, leather work, drawing, painting, and spending time with his family and friends.

Jim leaves behind his sister, Christine; his four children, Brian, David, Jeffrey, and Sharon; and two grandchildren, Tucker and Whitney.

Services will be private. Burial with military honors will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Enfield.

Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in Suffield has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
