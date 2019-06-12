Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Keller, 53, of Manchester passed away June 5, 2019. He was the husband of Zena (Tsapatsaris) Keller, and the son of Jack Keller and the late Roberta (Perme) Keller.



Born in Garden City, Michigan, Oct. 12, 1965, he moved to Halifax, Pennsylvania, in 1973 and then in 1986 moved to Connecticut and eventually settled in Manchester. Jim worked at Allied Printing for the past 13 years. He was previously involved with Manchester Little League and was a Boy Scout Leader. Jim enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, bowling, discussing and debating the truth about Sasquatch and aliens, and spending time with family and friends. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by many.



Besides his wife and father, he is survived by his children, Calla and Sean; sisters, Peggy Chapman, Michele Thomas and her husband, Paul, Veronica Shaffner and her husband, Jeff, and Frances Whitmer; his brother-in-law, Timothy Buckley; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Lulu, Patsy, Pepper, and Birdie; and also Mimi the dog. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Keller.



Calling hours will be held Monday, June 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A private burial will be held in East Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the CT Humane Society



www.cthumane.org/ways-to-give



To leave an online condolence visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







