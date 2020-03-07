Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Long Island, New York on July 12, 1921, he was the son of the late Ferdinand and Blanche (Weymer) Goldschmidt and grew up in Long Island. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and served honorably during World War II, receiving the Purple Heart, the Air Medal with 3 Oak Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal, before being honorably discharged in 1945. He met and married his high school sweetheart, June (Kuckens) Lawrence, in 1943, and enjoyed 76 years of marriage.



Besides his wife, June, he leaves two children, Ellen Adams and her husband, David ,of Kennebunkport, Maine, and James R. Lawrence and his wife, Mary Ann, of Morgantown, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Jennifer Boynton, Kathryn Colthart, and Ashleigh Marpaux; and three great-grandchildren, Logan and Lucas Pelegrin and Sarah Boynton. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Lawrence.



Services will be held in the spring at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, Enfield.



Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.



For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



James Lawrence, 98, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.Born in Long Island, New York on July 12, 1921, he was the son of the late Ferdinand and Blanche (Weymer) Goldschmidt and grew up in Long Island. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and served honorably during World War II, receiving the Purple Heart, the Air Medal with 3 Oak Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal, before being honorably discharged in 1945. He met and married his high school sweetheart, June (Kuckens) Lawrence, in 1943, and enjoyed 76 years of marriage.Besides his wife, June, he leaves two children, Ellen Adams and her husband, David ,of Kennebunkport, Maine, and James R. Lawrence and his wife, Mary Ann, of Morgantown, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Jennifer Boynton, Kathryn Colthart, and Ashleigh Marpaux; and three great-grandchildren, Logan and Lucas Pelegrin and Sarah Boynton. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Lawrence.Services will be held in the spring at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, Enfield.Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close