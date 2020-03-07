James Lawrence, 98, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Born in Long Island, New York on July 12, 1921, he was the son of the late Ferdinand and Blanche (Weymer) Goldschmidt and grew up in Long Island. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and served honorably during World War II, receiving the Purple Heart, the Air Medal with 3 Oak Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal, before being honorably discharged in 1945. He met and married his high school sweetheart, June (Kuckens) Lawrence, in 1943, and enjoyed 76 years of marriage.
Besides his wife, June, he leaves two children, Ellen Adams and her husband, David ,of Kennebunkport, Maine, and James R. Lawrence and his wife, Mary Ann, of Morgantown, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Jennifer Boynton, Kathryn Colthart, and Ashleigh Marpaux; and three great-grandchildren, Logan and Lucas Pelegrin and Sarah Boynton. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Lawrence.
Services will be held in the spring at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, Enfield.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020