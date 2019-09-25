James M. DeNigris

Obituary
James M. DeNigris, 72, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019.

Funeral services are Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Avenue, both in East Hartford.

Visiting hours are Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 9 p.m.

For more information, Jim's complete obituary, to leave an online condolence, or to view his Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit

www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
