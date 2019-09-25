James M. DeNigris, 72, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019.
Funeral services are Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Avenue, both in East Hartford.
Visiting hours are Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019