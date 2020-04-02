James M. Hargrave, 49, of South Windsor, died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Newington Rapid Recovery and Rehabilitation.
Jimmy was born on April 14, 1970, in Rockville, the son of Norma (Butler) Hargrave and the late Gerald R. Hargrave. A lifelong resident of South Windsor, he attended South Windsor High School. He worked in appliance repair with Maytag for many years. Jimmy enjoyed working with his hands and was mechanically inclined. He loved trucks, four wheeling, and Jeeps.
Jimmy is survived by his mother, Norma Hargrave and her companion, Gordon, Arenburg of South Windsor; his nieces, Chantel Layer and Deanna McCoy; and his great-niece, Ellie Darlene Layer; along with many cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Darlene McCoy; and his brother, Gerald R. Hargrave II.
Funeral service will be private with interment at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jimmy's memory to The University of Connecticut Foundation, Inc., 10 Talcott Notch Road, Suite 100, Farmington, CT 06032, Huntington's Disease Program Fund (0022807).
