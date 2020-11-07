James M. Trench Jr., 95, of Ellington, beloved husband of Charlotte (Ludwig) Trench, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.He was born in Hartford, son of the late James M. Trench Sr. and Catherine (Lundy) Trench. Jim grew up in Hartford. He went on to serve our country during World War II with the U.S. Navy. Jim worked as a supervisor for Western Electric and retired in 1984 after 38 years of service. In his younger years he enjoyed coaching Little League. Jim loved his dog, spending time at the beach and going on walks in the woods.Along with his wife of over 68 years, Charlotte, he leaves his children, James M. Trench III of Vernon, David Trench and his wife, Pamela, of Ellington, and Catherine Trench of Vernon; his sister, Rena Hathaway of Avon; three grandchildren, Shannon Waxenberg of Wethersfield, Christopher Galat of Vernon, and Jason Ciechowski of Oregon; and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Brinley Waxenberg. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Pinto.His family would like to thank his caregivers, Dorothy, Emilia and Ilona for their kind and compassionate care.A private burial will take place at the Ellington Center Cemetery.Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. Please visitfor online condolences.