James Mark Quinn Jr. of West Suffield, husband of the late Joan Clark Quinn, passed away March 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Dec. 22, 1928, son of the late James Mark Quinn Sr. and Alice Geraghty Quinn. Jim graduated from Springfield Technical High School, St. Michael's College, Vermont, and earned his MBA at Western New England University. As a young man he worked for his family's construction company, W. J. Quinn Co. in Longmeadow. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having entered the service after graduating from college. He served during the Korean War stationed at Bluie West One AFB in Narsarsuaq, Greenland. After being an employee of United Technologies for a number of years, he retired as a senior financial analyst at Pratt & Whitney Aerospace.



A licensed private pilot, Jim thoroughly enjoyed owning and flying his own aircraft and flew until the age of 85. He enjoyed the company of his friends at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport and always remembered his flying days with great joy. Known for his tenacity and honesty, he was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family.



He is survived by his son, James Mark Quinn III and his wife, Madonna, of West Hartford; and daughter, Kathleen Quinn Guinta and her husband, Carmen, of Marlborough, Massachusetts; his two grandchildren, Claire and Michael Guinta; and four dear nieces and nephews, David Butler, Don Butler, Diane Wade, and Deborah Vellante.



James' family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Chrisel's Affordable Care of Suffield and Lori Sullivan RN for their skill, dedicated care, and deep compassion.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral procession. Burial will be private at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001



