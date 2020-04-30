James P. "Jim" Garini, 81, of Suffield, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home.
Born Sept. 9, 1938, in Connecticut, he was the only son of the late Alexander and Rosalie Garini. He was husband of the late Carol (Paczosa) Garini, who passed away in 2013. Raised in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, he was a graduate of Enfield High School, Class of '56. From 1957 to 1960, he attended the Ward School of Electronics, division of Hillyer. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air National Guard and served four years. He was employed by Hamilton Standard from 1960 to 2003, retiring as an engineering manager. In his free time, Jim enjoyed the ocean, fishing, gardening, and working around the house. Over the years, he spent a good amount of time enjoying classic cars. He also looked forward to spending time with his grandson and family.
Jim is survived by his son, James P. "Jimmy" Garini Jr. and his wife, Kristin, of Suffield; his grandson, James P. Garini III; sister-in-law, Joan Prayzner of Enfield; and two nieces, JoAnn Phelon and her husband, Jeff, of Enfield, and Susan Snow and her husband, Greg, of Virginia.
Services are private with burial at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020