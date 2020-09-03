1/1
James P. O'Neill
James P. O'Neill, 87, of Ellington, beloved husband of Margaret Mary (Brennan) O'Neill died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at home.

He was born in New York City, New York, son of the late Patrick and Catherine (McCabe) O'Neill. Jim was raised in the Bronx and was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School. He went on to attend Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. In 1952 he enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Peggy, on Jan. 31, 1959, and together they lived in Bronx and Fishkill, New York, and Tolland, before moving to Ellington. Jim worked in the insurance industry for most of his career as a reinsurance broker. He was a member of St. Luke Church in Ellington. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be dearly missed.

Along with his wife, Peggy, of over 61 years, he leaves his children, James O'Neill and his wife, Anne, of Tolland, Eileen Eckler and her husband, Richard, of Ashfield, Massachusetts, Peggy Ann McGuinness and her husband, Michael, of San Diego, California, Hugh O'Neill and his wife, Karen, of Tolland, and Brian O'Neill of Maine; his grandchildren, Kelly O'Neill and fiancé, Harry Fosnocht, Connor O'Neill, Kayleigh Andersen and her husband, Shane, Colin McGuinness, Sean Eckler, and Ian Eckler; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Andersen. He was predeceased by his brothers, Hugh, and John O'Neill; his sister, Catherine Brunetti; and his daughter-in-law, Kristina O'Neill.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon. All guests are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m., meeting directly at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington. Burial with military honors will take place privately later. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a social gathering following the services will not be hosted by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

For online condolences please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Luke Church
