James Pelis, 28, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home.
Born in Rockville, he lived in Enfield all of his life, graduating from Enfield High School, Class of 2008. He loved sports and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also enjoyed trout fishing, especially around his home waters on the Scantic River.
He will be deeply missed by his father and mother, Michael and Patricia (Dunphy) Pelis of Enfield; his aunt and godmother, Debby Dunphy and her husband, John Welch, of Reading, Massachusetts; cousins, Anne Welch and John Welch; and his beloved best friend and faithful companion, Jasmine, his yellow Labrador retriever.
Funeral services and burial are private. Donations in James' memory may be made to a .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019