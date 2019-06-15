Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. "Bud" McCune Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Bud" R. McCune, Jr., passed away suddenly on June 11, 2019.



Son of the late Evelyn and James McCune, he was the loving husband of 28 years to Donna McCune; devoted father to Cara Kelly and her late husband, Ray Kelly of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Jay McCune and his wife, Ellie, of Moraga, California; brother of the late Sandy Mitchell and her husband, Stan Mitchell, of Salina, Kansas, and Barbara Nutsch and her husband, Bob Nutsch, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; proud grandpa of Derek, Ryan and Jack Kelly, Aiden and Samuel McCune. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cherished friend, Ruth Lebel. Bud will remain in our hearts and memories forever.



Visitation will be at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, South Carolina, on Tuesday, June 18, from 3 to 5 p.m.



Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Weddington United Methodist Church, 13901 Providence Road, Weddington, North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pacific Whale Foundation.



www.pacificwhale.org



