With profound sadness we announce the passing of James Raymond Kania, age 57, of Vernon. Jimmy passed away peacefully in his sleep while vacationing in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 26.



He was predeceased by his father, Frederick Francis Kania; and his brother, Jeffrey. He leaves his mother, Marjorie Swain Kania of Vernon; his brother, Frederick Kania (Maryellen) of Columbia; sister, Luann Dunkerley (Fred), of Newtown, Pennsylvania; nephews, Christopher, Patrick, Tyler; Uncles Ed Kania and Malcolm Swain; best friend, Bob Dahling; Godchildren, Rachel and Alex; cousins, and many close friends.



He was employed for many years at the JCPenney Distribution Center, and was active at the Vernon Recreation Center as an umpire for girl's softball. More recently, he was a Lake Monitor at the Snip where he enjoyed fishing and boating with his friends.



We will plan a celebration of Jim's life at a future date when we can safely gather together.









