James Robert Lemeris Sr. of Enfield, beloved husband of Joan Devine Lemeris passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Francis hospital on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.Jim was born on March 3, 1934, in New Britain to the late John and Helen Lemeris. He graduated from New Britain High School and worked at Pratt and Whitney for over 35 years. He loved playing football in High School. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and bowling. He was a talented craftsman making furniture for the family in his workshop. But mostly he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan; and his four children, Joan Lee of Niantic, James Lemeris Jr. and his wife, Jodie, of Cromwell, Anne Lemeris and her wife, Chris, from Broad Brook and Joseph Lemeris and his wife, Kathy, from Enfield; nine grandchildren, Karen Knightly and her husband, Travis, Jacqueline Lee, James Lemeris III and his partner, Candida, Katie Faux and her husband, Micahl, Dane Lemeris and his fiancé, Matthew, Jason Lee, Joseph Lemeris Jr., and his wife, Courtney, Abbey Doane and her husband, Alex, Aren Lemeris and her fiancé, Justin; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan Faux, Emily Faux, and Luke Bessette. He also leaves his sister, Virginia Wallis of New Britain; his niece, Marjorie Kalinoski; and a special cousin, Dorothy Crowley.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish (Please meet at Church; all attendees are requested to wear face coverings/masks for personal safety). Committal, with military honors, will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022.