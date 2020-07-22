James Thomas Banks, 67, of Suffield, beloved husband of Ellen (Meisinger) Banks passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2020.Born in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 3, 1952, Jim was the son of the late John and Mary (Hahn) Banks. James was a graduate of Mater Dei High School, New Monmouth, New Jersey and Charter Oak State College. James was employed with Scottrade, West Hartford, and retired in 2015 as Financial Service Advisor and Branch Manager. Jim was a "Jeopardy Champion" in 2010. He thoroughly enjoyed sailing the waters of the Penobscot Bay. He was a docent at the Connecticut State Capital providing tours for visitors and school children and an active volunteer with the Mass Golf Course Rating Program. An avid golfer, Jim belonged to both Crestview Country Club and Edgewood Golf Course.In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by eight siblings, Margaret Rozumalski (Dennis), Joseph, Bill (Maggie), Beth Ann Bauman (Robert), Charlie (Minal), Mary (Barbara), Barbara (Maria), and Christopher; a sister-in-law Jeanette Ware (Bob); and dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Jim was predeceased by two brothers, John and Kevin.All funeral services are private. Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit