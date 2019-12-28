James W. "Jim" Cormier, 80, entered into rest to be with the Lord Nov. 30, 2019. His family was by his side at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida.
He was born on July 19,1939, in Hartford. He lived in Connecticut and Massachusetts while raising his family before retiring in Florida. As a young man he was in the Air National Guard Reserves as a medic. While he worked as a professional paperhanger and painter most of his years, he was a man of many trades. Jim was a gentle soul that thought nothing of helping anyone in need. He was a great man who will be missed by many.
He was predeceased by his parents Denis and Edna Cormier of East Hartford; and a brother, Norman Cormier of Enfield. He is survived by a brother, Robert Cormier of Enfield; sister, Barbara Woodward (Jack) of Columbia; his eldest daughter Michelle Cormier-Boeckle (David) of Tampa, Florida, his daughter, Tamatha Baum (Michael) of Largo, Florida. He also leaves his grandchildren, Garrett and Jenna of Tampa, and Amanda and Ella of Largo, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 7851 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Fla.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020