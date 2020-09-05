James W. Harris Jr., 73, of Manchester, beloved husband of the late Linda (Brown) Harris died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.Jim was born in New York, New York, on March 23, 1947, son of the late James W. Harris and Evelyn (Watters) McDonnell. He grew up in the Bronx and was a graduate of Samuel Gompers High School. He later moved to New Britain, where he met and fell in love with his wife Linda. They were married for 45 years before her passing in 2014. Together they raised their family in Manchester. Jim was a toolmaker by trade, working for the former Red-Lee now Turbocare, Inc., retiring in 2013. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. Jim also enjoyed traveling, especially with Linda, oftentimes leaving their bags packed and spending weekends away in Maine. He always knew where the best shopping deals or places to eat were located. Jim will be remembered by his kind heart and lending hand. He was a caring and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin, and friend.He leaves behind his children, James W. Harris III of Manchester, Kathleen and Steven DiBastiani of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Amy and Michael Pitkin of Vernon, and Kim Chapman and her fiancé Thomas Marchand of Andover; his siblings, Sharon Curtis of Plainville, Sheila Savage of Newington, Stephanie and Ronald Lamontagne of Berlin, William and Jennifer Harris of Tolland, Susan and Steven Behling of Durham, and Richard and Victoria Harris of Berlin; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends, especially his closest buddy and friend for years, Fred Rothammer and his wife Cinny of Coventry.His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Funeral services and burial at East Cemetery in Manchester are private at the request of his family.Memorial donations in Jim's honor may be made to The Helen and Harry Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital.Please visitfor online condolences.