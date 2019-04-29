Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 (860)-668-0255 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church Suffield , CT View Map Burial Following Services St. Joseph Cemetery Suffield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Wes" Wesley Lord Sr., 66, of West Suffield, beloved husband of Linda (Rybeck) Lord, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.



He was born on July 30, 1952, in Hartford, son of the late Alberta (Hinckley) and Theodore Geoff Lord Sr., and lived in West Suffield most all his life. Wes was a dedicated police officer with the Town of Suffield for over 30 years. During that time he also held employment with Combustion Engineering and ABB in the Information Technology Department for 20 years, transferring to The Hartford Insurance Co. for three years before his retirement. He then started working at Cabela's in East Hartford in the fishing department as an outfitter. He absolutely loved fishing, never missing an opening day of the fishing season since the age of 12. He was a member of the Suffield Sportsmen Club, and enjoyed working at the turkey shoots. He was a past member of the Masonic Lodge before joining the Knights of Columbus in Suffield and was a member of Sacred Heart Church.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Lord of Suffield; daughter, Melissa Lord Glazier and her husband, Robert, of Enfield; son, James W. Lord Jr. of Suffield; two cherished grandchildren, Robert Jr. "RJ" and Nathan Glazier; a brother, Theodore G. Lord Jr. and his wife, Pam, of Enfield; a sister, Betsy Brogioli and her husband, Paul, of Milford, Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Priscilla Penland.



The funeral services will be Tuesday, April 30, at 9 a.m. from the Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



Friends may call at the funeral home today, Monday, April 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at







For online condolences please visit



www.suffieldfuneralhome.com







