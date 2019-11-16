Jan Michael Krzanowski, 60, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Born in Hartford on Feb. 26, 1959, he was the son of Janina (Sobczak) Krzanowski and the late Jan Krzanowski. He was raised in the Wilson section of Windsor and moved to Enfield at the age of five and was a 1977 graduate of Enfield High School. He graduated from Eastern Connecticut State College in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Jan worked for MassMutual and Phoenix. Jan enjoyed the Patriots, the Red Sox and anything with computers. He was a communicant of St. Adalbert's Church.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Krzanowski. Besides his mother, he leaves three brothers, Edward Krzanowski and his wife, Cathy of Suffield, Richard Krzanowski of Enfield, Robert Krzanowski and his wife, Roseanne of Cheshire; and three nephews, Michael, William and Brian Krzanowski, and two nieces, Alysia and Valorie Krzanowski.
The funeral will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish). The burial will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Calling hours are at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019