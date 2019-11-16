Jan Michael Krzanowski (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Michael Krzanowski.
Service Information
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-745-3115
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert's Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish)
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jan Michael Krzanowski, 60, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Born in Hartford on Feb. 26, 1959, he was the son of Janina (Sobczak) Krzanowski and the late Jan Krzanowski. He was raised in the Wilson section of Windsor and moved to Enfield at the age of five and was a 1977 graduate of Enfield High School. He graduated from Eastern Connecticut State College in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Jan worked for MassMutual and Phoenix. Jan enjoyed the Patriots, the Red Sox and anything with computers. He was a communicant of St. Adalbert's Church.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Krzanowski. Besides his mother, he leaves three brothers, Edward Krzanowski and his wife, Cathy of Suffield, Richard Krzanowski of Enfield, Robert Krzanowski and his wife, Roseanne of Cheshire; and three nephews, Michael, William and Brian Krzanowski, and two nieces, Alysia and Valorie Krzanowski.

The funeral will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish). The burial will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery.

Calling hours are at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

To leave an online message, for directions or more information, visit

www.brownememorial

chapels.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.