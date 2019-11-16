Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Michael Krzanowski. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Adalbert's Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish) Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Hartford on Feb. 26, 1959, he was the son of Janina (Sobczak) Krzanowski and the late Jan Krzanowski. He was raised in the Wilson section of Windsor and moved to Enfield at the age of five and was a 1977 graduate of Enfield High School. He graduated from Eastern Connecticut State College in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Jan worked for MassMutual and Phoenix. Jan enjoyed the Patriots, the Red Sox and anything with computers. He was a communicant of St. Adalbert's Church.



In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Krzanowski. Besides his mother, he leaves three brothers, Edward Krzanowski and his wife, Cathy of Suffield, Richard Krzanowski of Enfield, Robert Krzanowski and his wife, Roseanne of Cheshire; and three nephews, Michael, William and Brian Krzanowski, and two nieces, Alysia and Valorie Krzanowski.



The funeral will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish). The burial will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery.



Calling hours are at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.



Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



To leave an online message, for directions or more information, visit



www.brownememorial



chapels.com



Jan Michael Krzanowski, 60, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.Born in Hartford on Feb. 26, 1959, he was the son of Janina (Sobczak) Krzanowski and the late Jan Krzanowski. He was raised in the Wilson section of Windsor and moved to Enfield at the age of five and was a 1977 graduate of Enfield High School. He graduated from Eastern Connecticut State College in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Jan worked for MassMutual and Phoenix. Jan enjoyed the Patriots, the Red Sox and anything with computers. He was a communicant of St. Adalbert's Church.In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Krzanowski. Besides his mother, he leaves three brothers, Edward Krzanowski and his wife, Cathy of Suffield, Richard Krzanowski of Enfield, Robert Krzanowski and his wife, Roseanne of Cheshire; and three nephews, Michael, William and Brian Krzanowski, and two nieces, Alysia and Valorie Krzanowski.The funeral will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish). The burial will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery.Calling hours are at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.To leave an online message, for directions or more information, visitwww.brownememorial Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.