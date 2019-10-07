Jane Elizabeth Guilmette (Mickiewicz) born in Hartford on Dec. 2, 1959, a longtime resident of Manchester, passed away, unexpectedly, Oct. 3, 2019.
Jane was a fun-spirited, loving mother and friend to her and former husband Richard Guilmette's children, Eric, Ryan, Kaitlyn, and Shannon, along with their granddaughter Emeline. She was preceded in death by her father, Edmund Mickiewicz; sisters Nancy and Susan; and niece Chelsea.
Her children wish to express their gratitude to Russell Burnette for his companionship and continuous support.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at John F. Tierney Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Bridget Cemetery. Family and Friends may call between 5 and 8 p.m. today, Oct. 7, at the funeral home. While traditional attire is welcomed, it is encouraged that visitors wear warm colors, florals, or cat patterns in memory of Jane's lively personality.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Connecticut Humane Society in her name.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019