She was born Sept. 26, 1931, the loving daughter of the late James P. and Elizabeth (Reynolds) McSweegan. Jane worked for G. Fox/Filenes for 29 years as a sales associate. After retiring, Jane worked as a lunch aid for over 15 years at JFK Middle School in Enfield. She was a faithful parishioner of Holy Family Church in Enfield, an avid reader, and a volunteer at Loaves and Fishes. Jane's greatest joy in life came from spending time with her beloved family and caring for them. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Jane is survived by her nine children, Ann Renstrom and her husband, Duane, of Hampton, New Hampshire, Paul Vitkauskas and his wife, Dolores, of LaMirada, California, Mark Vitkauskas and his wife, Sherry, of Enfield, Beth Coccia and her husband, Louis, of Coventry, Mary LaMesa and her husband, Steven, of Enfield, Andrew Vitkauskas of Enfield, Ellen Dolezel and her husband, Mike, of Cromwell, Amy Perry and her husband, Guy, of Enfield, and Jennifer Clavette of Enfield; a brother-in-law, Ted Maznicki of Mt. Airy, Georgia; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, William V. Vitkauskas, Jane was predeceased by a brother, Joseph McSweegan; three sisters, Mary Finn, Elizabeth Maznicki, and Roselyn Turgeon; and a niece, Mary Ellen Maznicki.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

