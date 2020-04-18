Guest Book View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane (Hartenstein) Slater passed away April 14, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after a period of declining health following a stroke.



Born in Hartford on June 20, 1945 to the late Elmer Francis Hartenstein and Roberta (Kaddy) Hartenstein, she happily grew up with her siblings, Elmer, Richard, and Nancy, and her late sister, Diana. A 1963 graduate of Stafford High School, she worked as nurse's aide, an accountant for Travelers Insurance Co. while studying at the University of Hartford, and a long-time employee of the Connecticut Department of Correction, retiring as business manager. She particularly enjoyed working directly with inmates, who assisted her with the financial operations on their path to returning to society.



She married her late beloved husband, Kenneth R. Slater Sr., on March 5, 1966. She enjoyed spending special times with her five grandchildren, John (Jack), Luke, and Eric, born of her son Kenneth and wife Patricia; and Shannon and Connor, born of her son Kevin and wife Stacey. She loved teaching the grandchildren to swim and spending special birthday dinners with each of them. A lifelong member the First United Methodist Church in Stafford Springs, she was a member of the choir, a chairman of the board of trustees, a Sunday school teacher, and a participant in many social and charitable works of the church, including delivering meals to persons in need. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she served multiple terms as Worthy Matron of the Wolcott and Climax Chapters. An active member of the community, she served as a multi-term member and Chair of the Stafford Board of Finance, officer of the Stafford Democratic Town Committee, member of the Stafford 300 Year Anniversary Committee, a Cub Scout leader, and President of Staffordville Elementary PTO.



She cherished time spent with her friends, many dating back to childhood. Perhaps her greatest joy was her time at the family's cottage at Staffordville Lake, relishing every moment from the rare times of quiet to the cacophony of huge family picnics enjoyed with her siblings and in-laws, Jim, Jean, Lois, and Jackie and nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, Dr. Robert and Jill Carlson and their sons, Tucker and Garrett; Tracy Hartenstein; Beth and Scott Gallison and their daughters, Rachel and Sarah; Diana and Todd Rose, and their daughters, Danielle and Abby; Rick and Amy Hartenstein and their daughter, Katie; and Jim and Cara Ravetto and their sons, Ryan and Cameron, along with extended family and friends too numerous to name.



Donations in her honor may be made to the Flo's Friendship Kitchen, c/o Jill Gregory, 109 Cooper Lane, Stafford Springs, 06076. A future date for a Christian funeral at the First United Methodist Church, Stafford Springs, will be announced. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., Stafford Springs has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit:



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







