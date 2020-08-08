Jane (Hartenstein) Slater passed away April 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth R. Slater Sr., and leaves her sons, Kenneth and Kevin; grandchildren, Shannon, John (Jack), Luke, Connor, and Eric; and siblings, Elmer Hartenstein, Richard Hartenstein, and Nancy Ravetto.She retired as a business manager at the Connecticut Department of Corrections. A lifelong member the First United Methodist Church, she served in the choir, chair of its board of trustees and as a Sunday school teacher. She served as Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star for several chapters, chair of the Stafford Board of Finance, officer of the Stafford Democratic Town Committee, and volunteer in many charitable events.Donations in her honor may be made to Flo's Friendship Kitchen, c/o Jill Gregori, 109 Cooper Lane, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.A private funeral will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., which can be viewed in its entirety on Facebook live on the First United Methodist Church, Stafford Springs, Facebook page, and on its video list if you cannot enjoy the celebration of her life during the live broadcast.To view the entire obituary, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit