Jane V. Hall, 92, longtime resident of Windsor Locks, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Bickford Health Care.Born on March 10, 1928, in Wallaceburg, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Marius and Marie Vandeweghe. She graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy and received her degree in education from the University of St. Joseph. She also received her master's degree in library science from Southern Connecticut State University and her sixth year degree from the University of Hartford. Jane retired from the Hartford school system as the librarian and media specialist at Burr School after 39 years. In retirement Jane traveled extensively and also served as interim director of the Windsor Locks Senior Center. She also served on the Library Board. In addition she led a Bible study group of friends and former teachers for a number of years. She served as a Justice of Peace for several years, and a hospice volunteer. She also made shawls and lap robes for the elderly and did prison ministry in Bible study. Jane was a charter life member of the Thornton W. Burgess Society.Jane was predeceased by her husband, George M. Hall, who passed away in 2018. She is survived by her nephew, Douglas Edwards, of Bristol, Virginia; and her dear close friends, Dan and Victoria Walsh, David and Sue Farr, Kathy Janik of Tennessee, and Ronald Herrick of Georgia. She also leaves her surrogate grandchildren, Kevin and Owen Walsh.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Suffield. Burial will be private for the family.Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.windsorlocks