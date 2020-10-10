Janet Darling Marut, 95, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sept. 28, 2020.She lived in Berryville, Virginia. Born in Hartford, Mrs. Marut (nee Darling) graduated from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabamba. After high school she graduated from Converse Junior College and the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!). At the University of Alabama, Janet was an active and loyal member of the Gamma Pi Chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After college she moved to Washington, D.C. where she met her future husband, Stephen Walter Marut, while working for The Hecht Company department store. The couple married in 1948, and settled in Falls Church, Virginia where they raised their family and became faithful parishioners at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. They later moved the family to Annandale, Virginia. Mrs. Marut was a special gift to all who knew her. She was a loyal supporter of her children in all their endeavors. Her smile, her quick humor, her devotion to family and faith, and her lifelong passion for the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide will be remembered always.Mrs. Marut was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Walter Marut; and her parents, Edgar Gilmour Darling and Marian Roberts Darling. She is survived by her sons, Stephen W. Marut, Jr. of Richmond, Texas, his wife, Cynthia Marut, and their children Hannah and Leah; David S. Marut, of San Antonio, Texas, and his wife, Mary Pat Marut, and their children Jennifer, David, Stephen, and Andrew; and John G. Marut, of Arlington, Virginia, his wife, Janice Marut, and their children William and Camden. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Landon and Madeline.A celebration of Mrs. Marut's life will be scheduled at a later time. She will be buried next to her husband at The National Memorial Park Cemetery in Falls Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Stroke Foundation